iHeartRadio

Logo

435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Man hit while jumping into traffic

A Quebec man is dead in the South Okanagan.

Last night in Oliver, he was seen jumping in front of traffic on Highway 97.

He was eventually struck by a van, which threw him into the path of another vehicle. 

The 27 year-old died in hospital. 

12
