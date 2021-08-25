Man hit while jumping into traffic
A Quebec man is dead in the South Okanagan.
Last night in Oliver, he was seen jumping in front of traffic on Highway 97.
He was eventually struck by a van, which threw him into the path of another vehicle.
The 27 year-old died in hospital.
-
-
RDOS continues to monitor Garrison Lake wildfireThe RDOS continues to collaborate with BCWS on advance planning for re-entry and future rescinds of Evacuation Alerts and Orders.
-
-
Interior Health preparing to bring wildfire evacuees homeFamilies will be notified directly as their loved ones are moved back. Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s evacuated location can call: 1-877-442-2001.
-
B.C. adds 698 cases252 of the new cases in Interior Health.
-
-
-
-