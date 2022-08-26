Man in Custody after Assault in a Vernon Park

A Vernon man is in custody and faces numerous criminal charges after allegedly assaulting and threatening another person in Justice Park last night.



On Thursday, August 25, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police were called to the park in the 3000-block of 27th St in Vernon for a report that a man in possession of a weapon had assaulted and threatened another person at the location.

Multiple frontline officers responded to the location and quickly located and arrested the suspect, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "Officers seized two weapons from the man during a search subsequent to his arrest which is a violation of his court imposed conditions to not have any in his possession."



Brandon Allen Oppenheimer, 37, of Vernon, has been charged with several Criminal Code offences including: assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and six counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.