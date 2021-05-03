Man in custody after dynamic incident in Kelowna

On May 2, 2021 just after 9:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a woman allegedly being held against in her will in the Kelowna area. Front line officers coordinated a rapid response with numerous uniformed and plain clothes officers of the Kelowna RCMP in addition to tactically trained members of the RCMP Southeast District Critical Incident Program’s Emergency Response Team who converged on a residence in the 300-block of Prior Road N in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

“With the safety of all those involved including neighbours, responding officers and the reported victim, the incident prompted the temporary closure of roadways in the immediate area and a temporary hold and secure of nearby residences,” states RCMP Cst. Solana Paré. “The unfolding events concluded just after 3:00 p.m. when police located the male suspect and female victim in a black pickup truck near Highway 97 N and Adams Road where the man was taken into custody.”

The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the media and the public, especially those impacted by the tactical police operation, for their patience, understanding and full cooperation.

RCMP continued to secure the residence as investigators work to obtain a search warrant for the home. Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, no further information is being released at this time.