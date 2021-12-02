Man in custody following stabbing on West Kelowna sidewalk

Update: Friday Dec. 3, 5:36 a.m.

A man is in police custody following an aggravated assault in West Kelowna yesterday afternoon.

At 3:20 p.m. on December 2nd, 2021, West Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman on the side walk in the 2500 block of Main Street, West Kelowna. Officers located the victim who was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect had fled the scene and following a short foot pursuit by officers, he was arrested for Aggravated Assault. The man is currently in police custody as the investigation into this incident continues.

The investigation is being led by the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Section (GIS). Investigators to not believe this was a random incident and the parties were known to one another.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP - GIS by calling (250) 768-2880 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

Original:

AM1150 news has recieved a report that an incident involving police is slowing traffic in downtown West Kelowna.

A resident in lockdown because of the incident is reporting a stabbing in a home at Highway 97 and Herbert.