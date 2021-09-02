Man injured in altercation downtown

Press release:

A man is in hospital for treatment of injuries after an altercation in downtown Kelowna this morning.

Just before 6:00 a.m. on September 2, 2021 two men got into an altercation in Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna. One of the men produced a bladed weapon and injured the other man. The victim went to the Queensway bus loop where he called for assistance.

BC Emergency Health Services attended and transported the 37-year-old Kelowna man to the hospital for treatment of what are believed to be serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the Kelowna RCMP is working to identify the suspect in this incident, and will be utilizing the footage available through the Kelowna Security Operations Centre (KSOC) which operates the security cameras in the downtown area.

“We are working diligently to identify the suspect in this incident,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers are canvassing for witnesses and security footage at this time, and we encourage anyone who witnessed this violent altercation to come forward and speak with us immediately.”

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 761-3300 immediately.