Man missing and presumed drowned on Osoyoos Lake

A man is missing and presumed drowned after trying to rescue his dog in Osoyoos Lake.

On Monday, July 25th, a 41-year-old man from Oliver were boating on the lake, playing fetch with some dogs.

The man was with a friend, sitting stationary in a surf boat, when one of the dogs became distressed and the man swam out to aid it. The friend said the dog appeared to climb on the man's back, weighing him down. He failed to resurface.

Police, civilians and friends of the missing searched until after dark. The search was resumed with police, aided by Osoyoos Fire Rescue this morning. Unfortunately, this is now considered a recovery mission. The RCMP underwater recovery team is being mobilized and plan to arrive to Osoyoos early next week.