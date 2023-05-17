Man missing from the Enderby area.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 26-year old Rydel Edward Redekop who was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday May 17, 2023 at a residence on Enderby Mable Lake Road in Enderby.

Rydel Redekop is described as:

Caucasian male

26-years old

Height 5’09 (175 cm)

Weight 165 lbs (75 kg)

Brown hair

Blue Eyes

Police are concerned for Rydel's health and well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rydel Redekop is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.