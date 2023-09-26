Man missing from the Vernon area

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 27-year old Blayne Ferguson who was last seen on September 21st, 2023 at approximately 2pm in Vernon.

Blayne Ferguson is described as:

Caucasian male

27-years old

Height 6’0 (183 cm)

Slender build

Red hair

Hazel Eyes

He was last seen wearing:

Red Hoodie

Camouflage pants

Black shoes

Police are concerned for Blayne's health and well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blayne Ferguson is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.