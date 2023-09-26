Man missing from the Vernon area
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 27-year old Blayne Ferguson who was last seen on September 21st, 2023 at approximately 2pm in Vernon.
Blayne Ferguson is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 27-years old
- Height 6’0 (183 cm)
- Slender build
- Red hair
- Hazel Eyes
He was last seen wearing:
- Red Hoodie
- Camouflage pants
- Black shoes
Police are concerned for Blayne's health and well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blayne Ferguson is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.