Man missing from the Vernon area


The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 27-year old Blayne Ferguson who was last seen on September 21st, 2023 at approximately 2pm in Vernon.

Blayne Ferguson is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 27-years old
  • Height 6’0 (183 cm)
  • Slender build
  • Red hair
  • Hazel Eyes

He was last seen wearing:

  • Red Hoodie
  • Camouflage pants
  • Black shoes

Police are concerned for Blayne's health and well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blayne Ferguson is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

