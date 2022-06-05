Man rescued from creek
The Kelowna Fire Department Swift Water Team was called into action Sunday afternoon.
A man needed help after attempting to cross KLO Creek in the Scenic Canyon Park area.
When crews arrived, a RCMP member and his canine were across the creek with the man. A high line was established and both the victim and RCMP member were brought back across the creek safely.
BC Ambulance was on scene and transported the man to KGH with unknown injuries.
Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind residents that all local creeks are flowing very fast and to take extreme caution when in the area of these waterways
