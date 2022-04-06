Man Sleeping in a Penticton Dumpster has Life-threatening Injuries

Penticton RCMP are currently investigating events that led to injuries sustained by a male trapped in a large recycling collection truck.

At 6:05 am on April 5th, 2022 Penticton RCMP were alerted to someone that was trapped in the back of a recycling truck while collecting recycling materials from dumpsters in the downtown core of Penticton. The driver of the truck contacted 911 after he was alerted that someone was yelling in the back of his large truck. Police arrived a short time later and determined that a 52 year old male appeared to have been sleeping in an unlocked recycling dumpster and the truck picked up the dumpster, dumped it into the back of the large truck and mechanically compacted the load inadvertently crushing the male in the process. Emergency crews attended, were able to extract the male and transport him for medical care.

The male is suffering from life threatening injuries.

“The Penticton RCMP are continuing to investigate this tragic event and anyone with information is encouraged to call the detachment at 250-492-4300” said Staff Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP.