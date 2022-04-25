Man struck while sleeping near garbage bins

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a motor vehicle collision that left one man injured.

At 3:35 a.m. this morning, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision near a business on Banks Road. While on route, officers learned that a garbage truck had struck an individual who may have been sleeping in the area near garbage bins.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the truck and driver. The individual who had been struck, a 26-year-old man, had already left the area and was located by officers a short distance away. The man was transported to hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.