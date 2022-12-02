Man survives wild ride in back of West Kelowna garbage truck

On December 1, 2022 at 5:40 a.m. West Kelowna Fire Department (WKFD) requested RCMP assistance when a male was found trapped inside a garbage truck in the 2100 block of Louie Drive.

Police along with the WKFD and BC Ambulance Service attended the scene and met with the driver of the truck. He explained he first heard banging coming from inside the rear of his garbage truck. Once completely stopped, the driver exited and could clearly hear the male inside.

The driver realized, the male had been picked up at a previous location while inside of a dumpster and had possibly cycled the compactor at least twice before being found.

WKFD was able to free the male who suffered minor injuries to his feet and hands and was hypothermic. Emergency Health Services transported the male to a local hospital for assessment.

“When the weather gets colder we sometimes see this happening as people seek shelter wherever they can. Fortunately, this outcome was favourable and he will survive his minor injuries,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.