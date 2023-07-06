Man sustains knife wounds to his leg during instigated altercation

On July 2, 2023 at approximately 11:15 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to the 2100 block of Vasile Rd for reports of a male chasing another with a knife. Investigators determined that an upset resident of the area confronted two individuals experiencing homelessness and then proceeded to berate and assault one of them by pushing him to the ground. The other male brandished a knife when the individual who confronted them kicked at him twice which caused two lacerations to his own leg.

The male holding the knife along with the other individual who was pushed, used explicit language repeatedly yelling at the man to leave them alone and get back in his vehicle. The resident who confronted the individuals retreated and left the area.

Officers arrested the male with the knife after being provided with initial reports. The male has since been released on an Undertaking while the investigation continues. The resident was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.

“We have high quality video and audio of the incident and it’s abundantly clear to us what happened. We are still awaiting a fulsome statement from the man who sustained injuries to his leg and we will recommend charges to the BC Prosecution Service against anyone who has met the elements of a criminal offence.” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relations Unit.