Man ticketed by police for bonfire

A Vernon man received an $1150 fine under the Wildfire Act after police and firefighters responded to a report of a bonfire in Coldstream early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, July 23rd, 2023 around 3 a.m., police assistance was requested by the Coldstream Fire Department who was responding to a report of a large fire on King Edward Forest Service road in Coldstream. Officers attended the location approximately 5 kms up the FSR where a group of people were found to be having a large bonfire. Fire crews extinguished the fire and police issued one of the individuals a $1150 fine under Section 10(4) of the Wildfire Act for failing to comply with a fire restriction.

Restrictions on open fires are in place for a reason and need to be taken seriously, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. With wildfires burning across the province, it’s disappointing and frustrating to have to deal with careless behaviour like this. Not only does it put lives and property in danger, but It’s disrespectful to our firefighters who are right now, putting themselves at risk every day, battling these fires and doing their best to keep our communities safe. The last thing they need is to have to divert essential resources to fight another fire because someone wanted to have a bonfire. There’s absolutely no excuse for it.

With the fire index sitting at extreme, police are urging residents to exercise caution and be fire smart.

It can happen in a blink of an eye and only takes one spark to ignite a wildfire, adds Terleski. Be conscious of your activities and do everything you can to prevent starting a fire. Adhere to the burning restrictions, dispose of cigarettes properly, and never leave any type of flame or fire unattended.

Penalties for contravening the Wildfire Act can include: