Man wanted on Canada wide arrest warrant may be in Kelowna

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 30-year old Tyler Thrones who is believed to be in the Vancouver or Kelowna areas of British Columbia.

The GSPS holds an outstanding arrest warrant for Tyler Thrones for the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada, in relation to an incident that occurred in Greater Sudbury in April, 2020:

Conspiracy to Commit Murder x3

Extortion

Criminal Harassment

This warrant is a Canada-wide arrest warrant and it is connected to the original incident in Greater Sudbury involving 30 year old, Adrian Eppinger who was arrested by the RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team in the area of Mallach Road, Kelowna on February 2, 2021.

Tyler Thrones is described as 5’10” tall, approximately 170 lbs, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police immediately.