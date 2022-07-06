Man waves rifle in neighbourhood
The Kelowna RCMP responded last night to a third-hand report of an agitated man waving a rifle around at a residence on Springfield Road.
Officers closed the area due to the potential threat to the public.
The occupants of the house exited peacefully.
A search warrant was executed where multiple firearms were found inside and seized.
Shannon Lake AssaultRCMP looking for two older men with beards.
Shooting Canada DayRCMP looking for public to help locate suspect.
Summer Fair at Fintry EstateThe Friends of Fintry are hosting their annual Summer Fair at the Fintry Estate off Westside Road and would love you to join the party.
BC Cherries are Looking More than OkayBC cherries are finally showing up at roadside stands and grocery stores.
Head On Collision Near Chase Claims Three LivesThe Chase RCMP with assistance from the BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) and the BC Coroners Service are continuing to investigate a head on collision that claimed three lives near Sorrento yesterday afternoon.
Westside Daze Road Closure and Traffic DisruptionsOn Saturday, July 9, road closures and minor traffic interruptions will be in effect in Westbank Centre to accommodate activities planned for Westside Daze.
Minimum Payment Guarantees for BC Apple GrowersBC Tree Fruits is focused on supporting growers and is taking unprecedented steps to make things happen.
Trailer Tire Causes Motorcyclist's DeathOn July 3, 2022, a trailer tire detached and fatally struck a motorcyclist on Highway #1 near Revelstoke, BC. At 2:20 pm, Revelstoke RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to a report of a collision between a loose tire and a motorcycle on Highway #1, 34 kilometers west of Revelstoke.