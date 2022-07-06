iHeartRadio

Man waves rifle in neighbourhood

The Kelowna RCMP responded last night to a third-hand report of an agitated man waving a rifle around at a residence on Springfield Road.

Officers closed the area due to the potential threat to the public.

The occupants of the house exited peacefully. 

A search warrant was executed where multiple firearms were found inside and seized. 

