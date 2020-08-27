Mandatory masks on public transit

Wearing a mask became mandatory while riding public transit this past Monday.

Al Peressini, President of Transit Union 1722 in Kelowna says the public has been has been accepting of the mask wearing mandate.

With about 70 to 85 percent of riders participating, depending on time of day and route.

"It's just to help to control the spread of COVID 19." Peressini says. "Everyone has to do their part."

There is signage and annoucements on the buses reminding people that BC Transit has made mask wearing mandatory.