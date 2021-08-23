Many bus riders not complying with B.C. mask manadate

B.C. Transit had again made it mandatory for riders to wear masks while on buses.

"We're asking that people, please adhere to this mandatory policy and the mask for their protection as well as everyone else's protection," said Al Peressini, President of Amalgamated Transit Union 1722.

Three drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three days.

"One has been flown to Vancouver in very serious, if not critical condition," added Peressini. "In the last probably six months we've had seven drivers get it, three shop personnel and three office personnel have all contracted COVID."

One of the challenges, is bus drivers don't have the authority to enforce the mask mandate. All they can do is inform.

"It's kind of really tough situation," said Perissini. "Because the last thing I want is for one of our drivers to into an altercation with a passenger over a mask. But on the other hand I want my drivers to be safe as well."