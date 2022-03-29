Map of western Ukraine at OK College campus

A silk map of western Ukraine that was carried by British or other NATO pilots during the Cold War is on display at Library of Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.

The map, part of the private collection of Geography Professor Terence Day, depicts regions of western Ukraine and surrounding countries. It was created for pilots to use in the event they crashed or parachuted into enemy territory and needed to escape or evade others.

Printed on silk, the map was intended to survive immersion in water, open quietly and be easily concealed in clothing. At the time it was produced, Ukraine was part of the Union of Soviet Socialists Republics (USSR).

“The map serves as a reminder of the longstanding role of NATO in the region, which is to protect the freedom and security of NATO members, including Canada, by political and military means,” says Day.

The map, along with other resources displayed at the library, give context to some of the unfolding events in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.