March 13 District of Summerland Council meeting highlights

Here are some of the more notable topics from the March 13, 2022 council meeting for the District of Summerland.

Domestic Second Water Services

Council heard from a delegation of concerned citizens on the potential costs of installing second water meters for historical water services on parcels less than 2 acres in size. Council provided direction to delay the March 31, 2023 deadline for property owner response to options on the installation or removal of meters, and agreed to host a public open house at a future date to be determined.

Responsible Liquor Consumption in Public Places Pilot

Following a recommendation from the Summerland Chamber of Commerce and Visit Summerland Tourism Advisory Council, Council agreed to allow of responsible liquor consumption as a pilot project at Rotary beach, Peach Orchard park, and Powell park for the months of June to end of August, 2023. Hours of allowance will be from 12:00 to 9:00 pm.

Downtown Sidewalk Patio Policy

District staff prepared draft Downtown Sidewalk Patio procedures for consideration of Council prior to the start of the downtown temporary patio season this spring. Following a discussion on the balance between public safety and downtown beautification, Council adopted the new Downtown Sidewalk Patio policy with minor amendments to clarify that an alternative design can be accepted by the District, without the need for concrete barriers, if acceptable for safety reasons.

EV Charging Rate Review

Following a review of the charging rates for EV Charging stations of other local governments and utilities by District staff, Council resolved to maintain the District’s current EV Charging rate structure, being $2/hour for Level 2 chargers, and $0.33/minute for Level 3 chargers.



‘Between the Two Lakes’ Pow Wow – Sponsorship Opportunity

Council reviewed different potential sponsorship levels for the inaugural ‘Between the Two Lakes’ Pow Wow event, to be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, and agreed to support the event at its highest sponsorship level for a total amount of $20,000. The theme of this event, which is billed as the largest First Nations cultural events in the South Okanagan, is “Healing the Nation through Reconciliation”.

Bylaws for Adoption

Council adopted bylaw amendments to reduce red tape and provide process improvements for the Development Industry. First was the adoption of the delegation of ‘minor’ development variance permits for staff, which will reduce application costs, and save time in the approval process for minor variances. Second, was the adoption of electrical bylaw amendments, which will remove the requirement for a second electrical meter for a carriage house or secondary suite, which will also reduce construction costs and encourage the placement of secondary suites to address the District’s housing supply.

NOTE: these highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent council proceedings. the summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. for a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, please consult the district of summerland website at https://www.summerland.ca or contact Corporate Services at 250-404-4037.