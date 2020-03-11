March is fraud prevention month. A good time to brush up on the tactics fraudsters use to steal money or personal information.

Technology commentator Marc Saltzman says frauds are getting more sophisticated, and often involve timely matters, like COVID 19 or tax time.

“If you get an email that looks like it’s from the CRA saying we need you to fill out some information, you may be more willing to believe that in March that you would be another time of year,” Saltzman says.

He added that there are some Coronavirus scams going around. They look like a promotion from a company like Amazon, with an offer of free hand sanitizer if you “click here”.

A good way to protect your information is to have strong passwords, but not the same one for multiple things.

Saltzman suggests using a free password manager app and create passwords with seven characters that are a combination of letters, number and symbols.

Learn more about fraud prevention here (Government of Canada website)