Marine Incident on Skaha Lake

A marine incident was reported to the Penticton RCMP on August 4 close to 8:00pm involving two jet ski water craft that collided in the middle of Skaha Lake. Four youths had sustained serious injuries. The youth were transported, via boat by family, to the Skaha Marina where two off-duty doctors and BC Emergency Health Services attempted life saving measures on all four injured youth. All injured parties were subsequently transferred to the local hospital by EHS.

“Tragically one of the victims, a 14-year-old female from Alberta, succumbed to her injuries at hospital. The three remaining youth have all been treated for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital,” says Sgt Paul Bentham, Senior Patrol Officer, Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment.

The family is being supported by RCMP Victim Services and arrangements are being made to assist them in returning to Alberta. Penticton RCMP frontline officers have taken lead on the investigation with the assistance of RCMP West Coast Marine Services. No criminality is suspected and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this tragic incident.

No further information will be released.