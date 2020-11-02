Masks required inside City-operated facilities

Effective today, a non-medical mask or face covering to cover the mouth and nose is now required to be worn in all indoor city-operated facilities. This includes, City Hall, all recreation facilities and arenas, Yards office and the Glenmore Landfill Administration Building.

Mask use in the terminal at Kelowna International Airport remains in effect.

Along with additional safety protocols – hand-sanitizing stations, physical distancing, directional signage, plexiglass barriers and reduced room occupancies – disposable masks will be made available for facility users entering without their own mask. All users are reminded to stay home if feeling unwell.

A few exceptions are in place within recreation facilities when users arrive at their designated activity space. Masks are still required when entering recreation facilities and when moving through shared spaces like lobbies, hallways, changerooms and spectator areas.

City staff will wear masks when interacting with the public both indoors and outside.

A new video with Mayor Colin Basran describes the new approach and the reasons for these enhanced safety measures.

The City continues to follow the lead of the Provincial Health Ministry and work with Interior Health to deal with the COVID-19 situation locally. The enhancement to City COVID-19 safety protocols follow recent recommendations of the Provincial Medical Health Officer around mask use in indoor public spaces.

Whenever possible, the public is encouraged to do business with the city online Review the City’s COVID-19 safety protocols online here