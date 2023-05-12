May 10 meeting highlights: Public Board Meeting for Central Okanagan Public Schools

Notable topics discussed from the May 10, 2023 Public Board Meeting for Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Central Okanagan Public Schools – "Inside 23":

1. Red Dress Day – May 5, 2023

In attendance from Mount Boucherie Secondary School:

Toni Owens, Vice-Principal

Mary Redfearn, Teacher – Indigenous Academy

Carlee Mills-Doherty – Teacher

Xavier Robinson, Student

May 5, 2023 is Red Dress Day, also known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Day.

Red is worn to pause, to remember and reflect on the lost lives and continued violence against Indigenous

Women and Girls in Canada. Student, Xavier Robinson, spoke on how the day was originally established

in remembrance of the missing women and girls along the Highway of Tears. Teacher, Carlee Mills-Doherty,

spoke of the CBC podcast she has been teaching her students on "Who Killed Alberta Williams" who was

found dead along the Highway of Tears near Prince Rupert. Mary Redfearn, Academy of Indigenous

Studies teacher, assisted Xavier in the presentation, reflecting her advocacy for Indigenous leadership.

Declaration

1. National Food Allergy Awareness Month

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared May as Food Allergy Awareness Month in Central

Okanagan Public Schools.

Action Items:

1. Indigenous Education Preliminary Budget (2023/2024 Fiscal Year)

The Board of Education approved staff's proposed 2023/2024 Indigenous Education Program Preliminary

Budget.

2. Mount Boucherie Secondary School – Hairstylist Academy Fee Increase

The Board of Education approved the proposed fee increase of $100 (from $850 to $950/student) for the

Hairstylist Academy (Mount Boucherie Secondary School).

3. Mount Boucherie Secondary School – Mountain Biking Academy Fee Increase

The Board of Education approved the proposed fee increase of $60 (from $265 to $325/student) for the

Mountain Biking Academy (Mount Boucherie Secondary School).

4. Sexual Health Education Program Review (Level 1)

The Board of Education approved the Sexual Health Education Program Review (Level 1), including seven

recommendations to enhance program delivery.



The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Financial Update – March 31, 2023

2. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2022/2023

3. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2023/2024

4. General Statement – April 26, 2013

Items of Special Mention

The Board Chair, Trustees, Deputy Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent spoke of the following:

- Attendance at various events throughout the District including School Community Student Learning Plan

Conversations at Anne McClymont Elementary, École Peter Greer Elementary and Shannon Lake

Elementary Schools, the Mount Boucherie Secondary theatre performance of Failure: A Love Story, and the

Okanagan Mission Secondary Capstone presentations.

- Trustees, along with the Superintendent of Schools/CEO and Secretary-Treasurer, recently attended the

BCSTA AGM in Vancouver. Congratulations was expressed to Trustee Julia Fraser on her appointment as

Vice-President of the BCSTA Thompson-Okanagan Branch of the BCSTA. The Board Chair had the

opportunity to speak with the Minister of Education and Child Care at the AGM and invited the Minister for a

tour of Central Okanagan Public Schools.

- The Central Okanagan Bursary and Scholarship Society (COBSS) recently celebrated 52 years of

financially assisting local grads in pursuit of post-secondary education by hosting a Donor Appreciation &

Information Tea on Monday, May 1st. In 2022, generous donors gave 585 awards for a value of $545,315.

- May is Child Care Month and Friday, May 12th is Child Care Provider Appreciation Day. This is an

opportunity to celebrate the work of thousands of caring and committed child care providers and early

childhood educators.

- May 12th is Celebration of Women in Math Day.

- Mount Boucherie Secondary School will be hosting their first student community visual art show at the

Peachland Art Gallery opening on May 27th and running until the end of June.

- Central Okanagan Public Schools recently hosted nine educators visiting from Sweden. The group spent

a day at three schools to gain inspiration and to learn how to engage children in reading and writing. The

Swedish educators observed classes, took part in assemblies, attended support meetings and spent much

time in discussion and reflection with our educators.

- The Instructional Leadership Team is currently hosting Symposium 2023 - What Could School Be? This

Symposium is a celebration of the work that teachers are engaged with in the District. The morning is spent

hearing learning stories from various educators throughout the District. The afternoon is spent visiting the

educator's classrooms to observe, reflect on, and (re)imagine hopes and dreams for fostering student agency

in schools.

Next Public Board Meeting

Regular Public Board Meeting

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:00 pm

Board Standing Committee Meetings

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

4:00 pm Finance and Audit Committee

6:00 pm Education and Student Services Committee

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

4:00 pm Policy Committee

6:00 pm Planning and Facilities Committee