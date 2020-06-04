May was a wet one

If you thought May was a wet month, you’d be right.

Environment Canada has released its monthly statistics.

Kelowna saw a whopping 80.9 millimetres last month.

That is over 9 times what we saw in April, where only 9.2 millimetres was recorded.

If you compare this May with last May, just 9.9 millimetres fell in 2019.

June is typically the wettest month of the year in the Okanagan but over the first-three days there has been zero precipitation.

While Kelowna saw some flooding along Mission Creek last month, it could have been a whole lot worse.