Mayor Basran Comments on Video of RCMP Arrest

Kelowna Mayor Basran addressed on AM 1150’s Early Edition the video showing a portion of an arrest made by local RCMP officers on Saturday night.

“I know the RCMP are highly trained and have strict protocols when dealing with people who are under arrest or are resisting arrest, and clearly this video seems contrary to that and obviously city council and all of our resident expect the highest standard of conduct from the RCMP. I think while we should all try to suspend judgement until the investigation is complete, it's certainly difficult based on the images that everyone’s seen.”