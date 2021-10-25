Mayor Basran Writing Letter to Push for Ban on Conversion Therapy

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran received full support from councillors to write a letter to the federal government asking for a national ban on conversion therapy.

"As a council we stand firmly against harm to residents based on their gender and sexual identity or their expression, and that includes the practice of conversion therapy."

City Clerk Stephen Flemming says it can't be done on a smaller scale. "It's outside the city's legal authority to impose such a ban based on our interpretation of the British Columbia Community Charter and BC Case Law."

This week is Pride Week in Kelowna.