Mayor Colin Basran and City of Kelowna, stand with Ukraine

I am deeply concerned about Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. We stand with the people of Ukraine and their democratically elected government, and all the Ukrainian-Canadians who call Kelowna home.

We condemn Russia’s unprovoked attacks. As a community and as individuals, we need to denounce this senseless violence.

We join B.C. Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in deploring this unwarranted and unprovoked aggression and echo the international community’s calls for de-escalation and an immediate resolution to the conflict. 

