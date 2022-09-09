Mayor Colin Basran gives statement on passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Mayor of Kelowna, Colin Basran, sent a statement to media on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

The statement reads:

"On behalf of Kelowna City Council, I mourn the passing [Yesterday] (September 8) of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast immediately until sunset on the day of the memorial service in recognition of her more than 70 years’ service as Queen of Canada and Head of the Commonwealth. Her unwavering commitment to her duties as the sovereign and her public service will define her legacy.

Since her coronation in 1953, Queen Elizabeth has served with grace and humility and gentle diplomacy.

The City of Kelowna hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 1971, along with Prince Philip and Princess Anne, at a celebration in City Park.

As we recognize the passing of the monarch, we can reflect on the complicated history of the Commonwealth and how much the world has changed during her reign.

Our condolences go out to her family, loved ones and those who are mourning today."