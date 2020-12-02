Mayor encourages us to shop local

Local merchants need your support this holiday season.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is encouraging everyone to shop local, even if it is virtually.

"Many of our local businesses have gone on-line. So you can do the exact same thing and they will deliver it for you, no different than Amazon or others. I encourage people to check out the website of local businesses."



Retailers say they can make up to 50 per cent of their yearly income in the month of December just due to the Christmas shopping season.

"The data shows that supporting a local business has a far greater community impact and that's just the reality", Basran added.