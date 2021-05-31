Mayor Moves Motion to Review City Actions on Truth and Reconciliation

Mayor Colin Basran opened Kelowna's city council meeting today by putting a motion forward in reaction to the news of a mass grave at a Kamloops residential school.

"I would like to put forward a motion for us that council direct staff to provide council with an information report on the status of any actions or plans the city of Kelowna is undertaking or can be advancing with respect to truth and reconciliation with our local First Nations."

The motion was passed unanimously.

"During a week where we felt the grief of losing three young people here in our community in a car accident, then to learn about the discovery of 215 children in a mass grave, it's almost unbearable. We hope that this terrible event serves as a catalyst for reconciliation in our community and across our nation."

The flag continues to fly at half mast in remembrance of those who lost their lives while attending a residential school.