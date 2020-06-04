Mayor’s statement on Black Lives Matter rally

This is a crucial time to listen and learn about discrimination and racism experienced by members of our community.

It is abhorrent to me and my Council colleagues that people experience racism in Kelowna and we stand with everyone committed to identifying how we can make positive change for Black men and women… and by extension, people of colour and Indigenous Peoples.

Council heard through the Imagine Kelowna engagement that our citizens want to live in an inclusive city, where we increase diversity and create an environment where all people feel safe and respected. That’s why our Council has made inclusiveness an essential priority for years to come.

I thank everyone who joins the peaceful rally tomorrow for Black Lives Matter to help move us toward the society we want to be.