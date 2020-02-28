Mayor’s statement on Kelowna RCMP investigation findings

“Today, we have the results of the federal investigating units’ audit of unfounded sexual assault claims that show classification errors were made and Kelowna’s rate of unfounded sexual assaults is more in line with the provincial average. The RCMP can elaborate on those technical audit details and my comments relate to the City’s relationship with the RCMP and our expectations going forward.

“Superintendent Mundle has advised the City that the detachment leadership is changing the way serious complaints like sexual assault or other violent crimes are handled. Specifically, there will be additional specialized training in areas such as sexual consent law, trauma-informed practices and bias awareness.

“The detachment will also create a dedicated Sexual Assault Unit to provide investigative support to frontline officers.

“Ever since these unfounded cases came to light in November, the detachment has consulted representatives from RCMP National Headquarters Information and Technology Data Quality unit to ensure it maintains standards consistent with other policing agencies.

“I want to thank and recognize the women who came forward to speak out on their experiences – it took courage and it will make a difference to those who come forward in the future. It’s Council’s expectation that everyone is dealt with fairly and with dignity.

“Public safety is Council’s top priority and we expect any contractor working for the City to ensure its operations meet that expectation. While respecting the RCMP is an arms-length federal agency, the City is in discussion with the detachment regarding its performance management reporting as an important component of the RCMP’s service to our community.”