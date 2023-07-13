Mayor's Statement on Mental Health and Addiction Resources

“The closing of the Pathways Addictions Resource Centre is a loss to the community as we look for ways to build a stronger and safer Penticton for all residents.

“Council has been forceful in the need for more services, not a reduction, to aid those struggling with addiction issues. From lobbying for a Car 40 program to having proper wraparound services, we have been seeking partnerships that build capacity and provide a path to recovery. Pathways provided a unique, specific service that was provided largely without cost to the client and impacted thousands of residents.

“The Community Safety Review highlighted the need for more resources and made clear the impact on police services that comes from not having enough services. As well, the Safe Public Places Bylaw is designed to allow Community Safety Officers to interact and make referrals to services and so a shrinking availability makes their jobs harder as well. The loss of Pathways will now further increase the impact on already stretched service providers.

“The loss of service is concerning. We currently await a decision from the provincial government on an integrated crisis team in Penticton, we await their decision on a PACT team in Penticton and now we await their announcement of service replacement and expansion following the closure of Pathways.

“We trust that Interior Health has a plan for a permanent replacement service and the City is willing, ready and able to be at the planning table to ensure such a service is implemented as effectively as possible.



“Council will continue to push the province to provide the level of mental health services needed in Penticton.”