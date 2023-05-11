Mayor's Statement on Moose Hide Day

“Moose Hide Day is a reminder of the responsibility we all have to end violence against women and children each and every day. As Raven Lacerte, the co-founder of the campaign, says “women were doing all of it, the advocacy, the support, bearing the burden of the trauma and the healing.”

“Started more than 10 years, Moose Hide Day has grown into a nation-wide movement – comprised of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians - that engages men and boys to help end the violence that remains far too common an occurrence.

“That stats are shameful. Half of all women in Canada have experience at least one incident of physical or sexual violence since the age of 16. Spousal violence is three times higher for Indigenous women. Every 2.5 days a woman or girl is murdered in Canada and the Indigenous women are killed at six times the rate of non-Indigenous women.

“So today, the Moose Hide pin stands as a sign of commitment and respect from all us, but particularly men and boys, that violence is not the answer and that we will all treat the people in our life we love with respect and carry it through to everyone we meet.”