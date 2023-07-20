iHeartRadio

Mayor's Statement on Past Charges Against Councillor Miller


city of penticton

“Council is just learning of these concerning events from Councillor Miller’s past in Ontario and have directed staff to make appropriate inquiries.

"As well, Council has asked Councillor Miller not to attend public events until we’ve reached a conclusion on this.

