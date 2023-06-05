Mayor's Statement: Vernon celebrates BC Seniors’ Week

June 4 – 10 is BC Seniors’ Week — an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of older adults and the integral role they play in our communities.

In Vernon, seniors make up roughly 28% of our population and have always played a significant role in the overall well-being of our community.

You can see this in the leading role many play in the vast volunteering initiatives throughout the community, or in the knowledge and skills shared as experienced employees and business operators. On top of this, many seniors also provide comfort and care to their families, friends and neighbours. Simply, they have helped shape Vernon into the remarkable place it is today.

As you may know, the City of Vernon, in partnership with the Vernon Seniors Action Network (VSAN) and the Province of British Columbia, are working to develop Vernon’s first Age and Dementia Friendly Community Plan.

The plan is about enhancing inclusion and accessibility for seniors across all aspects of our city space and programming. Increasing service provider capacity and partnerships, while creating better alignment on shared priorities and resource allocations, can help older adults live safely, enjoy good health, and stay involved. And the plan is not just for seniors; it will also help better connect citizens of all ages, building an even stronger sense of community across Vernon.

A draft of the Age and Dementia Friendly Community Plan is expected to be presented to Council in September 2023.

Residents may wish to visit the Age & Dementia Friendly Community Planning project page at www.engagevernon.ca for additional information.

It is exciting to see that there is so much great work happening in the community to bring citizens together to celebrate, acknowledge, support and provide care for our older adult community. I encourage everyone to find a way of participating in BC Seniors’ Week through at least one of the many events planned by local service providers and community groups.

On behalf of myself, my family, City Council and all the staff at the City of Vernon, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for our community’s seniors. Thank you for your contributions to the City.

Victor Cumming

Mayor, City of Vernon