Mayor says not now to handgun ban

New legislation this week for municipalites to put in their own ban against handguns.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says council isn't considering it at this time.

"Certainly this is welcome news to some municipalities, but here in the city of Kelowna it isn't a priority of council. It's not something we've discussed in the past and unless brought up by an individual councillor, not something we likely will be discussing moving forward as one of our top priorities."

Basran says he's actually disappointed with the legislation.

"This is something that has typically been regulated by the federal government that's now being downloaded onto municipalities at added cost, workload. There's just a bit of frustration that we continue to have issues and things downloaded from higher levels of government onto municipalities without helping cover cost or the workload."

Basran says he's open to conversation on a ban if the RCMP requests it.