Mayor surprised by Liberal win

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says now that the federal election is over - it is time to press Ottawa for more funding.

Basran says more mental supportive housing is needed, with the pandemic making it worse.

"Some of our shelters have had to literally put people on the street because they can't have the capacity they would normally have due to COVID restrictions, so it has made things worse. Again, we don't have enough housing and supports for people to go."

Basran admits he was surprised by Justin Trudeau's win, saying he didn't expect a Liberal victory.