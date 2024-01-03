Mayor Tom Dyas: A year of progress and promise

Happy New Year, Kelowna! As we usher in 2024, I would like to reflect on my exciting first year as your mayor and the journey we have undertaken together. While the path toward progress is ongoing and the work is continual, I am filled with optimism and enthusiasm for the new year and future of our beautiful city.

We have taken some significant steps forward as a community. And thanks to the contributions, support, and hard work of my council colleagues, residents, staff, community partners, other levels of government, and the local business community, we can collectively take pride in our accomplishments which have laid the foundation for a bright year ahead.

As we wrap up the year, I want to share with you some 2023 projects that especially stand out to me that I believe will have some of the most significant impacts for our community.

The introduction of the one per cent community safety levy, which has been instrumental in our ability to fund 31 new RCMP and 11 bylaw officers and other safety related positions for 2023 and 2024; I also want to thank Kelowna RCMP for their incredible work over the past year. Their latest report (January 1 to August 31) noted a 43.9 per cent decline in business break and enter, 40.8 per cent decrease in auto theft, 38.7 per cent decrease in bike theft, 30.6 per cent reduction in theft from a motor vehicle, and 10.7 per cent decrease in residential break and enter.

An agreement, under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide $31.5 million in federal funding to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need faster. The memorandum of understanding with the Province of B.C. formalizes our commitment to work together to better support people who are unhoused. Work is underway to open 120 new units on both Crowley Ave and Highway 97. In addition, the City is in the process of identifying a possible future third site that could accommodate another potential 60 units.

Council is pleased the City will take a more active role working with local social-serving sector organizations and other partners to address current and emerging complex social issues in 2024. The Social Development team, approved by Council in the 2024 budget, will increase the focus on long-term upstream prevention of the flow into homelessness, and will support initiatives that address broader housing needs, advance social wellness advocacy, and expand partnership opportunities.

Establishing the 13-member Mayor’s Task Force on Crime Reduction was also very important to me. As chair, I’d like to thank the community stakeholders who have committed their time and expertise to help develop community-driven initiatives to reduce crime in Kelowna.

I’m also happy to see the many important infrastructure and community projects advanced in 2023, including the YLW terminal expansion; waterfront park in the Pandosy town centre as well as the Strathcona, DeHart, Truswell land acquisition, Ballou and Glenmore parks projects; indoor recreation facility strategy; North End Plan; and bike valet program.

With funding approval in place, 2023 also brought the commencement of the Building a Stronger Kelowna legacy project that will see the construction of two new activity centres for all-ages in Mission and Glenmore, enhanced sports fields in Rutland, the redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre, and further development of community partnership opportunities with key partners such as Okanagan College and UBCO.

A major highlight of the year for me were the results of our advocacy work. The City has been a leading advocate, in collaboration with other B.C. Municipalities, responding to the Province’s illicit drug decriminalization pilot project. Local governments are requesting that playgrounds, spray and wading pools, and skate parks be added to the province’s list of areas where possession of illicit drugs is banned (including within six metres of all building entrances and bus stops and within all parks, beaches and sports fields). With the legislation related to exemptions are now on hold due to a B.C. Supreme Court ruling last week, we will continue our advocacy efforts.

The City also continues to advocate to Interior Health to deliver more and better access to substance use treatments, supports and complex care housing in conjunction with decriminalization, and appropriate levels of consequence for repeat property and violent offenders. Kelowna has been a leading voice for bail reforms to address repeat offending including through our Community Confidence in Justice Advocacy Paper.

Our grant and advocacy work also resulted in significant investment in 2023 from senior levels of government, including over $26 million, through the BC Growing Communities Fund, for infrastructure to support our fast-growing community; $28.5 million in funding to support the addition of 359 much needed childcare spaces in our community; and investments and recognition for ecological restoration and fuel management in the face of this summer’s unprecedented Grouse Complex wildfire.

In addition to funding for the Island Stage rejuvenation, Kelowna also received significant funding to improve, grow and start electrifying regional transit service through upgrades to the current transit facility, transit exchanges and prep for a new transit operations centre. The total project costs are $29.3 million, with senior levels of government contributing the majority of the funding to BC Transit through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to advance the work.

Other 2023 highlights include helping to facilitate a permanent home for the Kelowna Famers’ and Crafters’ Market; completing Kelowna’s housing needs assessment; advancing 2200 new rental and for-purchase housing units in the community; and record-breaking building permit construction value, which was up approximately 46 per cent from $1.2 billion in 2022 to $1.76 billion in 2023. We also welcomed some exciting events including the Pan Continental Curling Championships, the BreakOut West music festival, and were named host of Curling Canada’s 2025 Brier.

While there is much to celebrate from last year, we also recognize have a lot of work to do. Holding us accountable for the strategic shifts, improvements and changes you want to see is an important part of local government and why we have introduced things like a lobbyist registry and code of conduct for Council; six-month Council priority progress reporting; and a financial health dashboard to show how the city is performing financially year-to-year and how prepared it is to meet future obligations.

Transparency and listening to residents on matters that are important to them, such as Kelowna Springs Golf and Country Club, the creation of the Community Task Force for Performing Arts, and the implementation of value-added audits are an essential part of the democratic process. Your engagement, feedback, and enthusiasm through channels, such as getinvolved.kelowna.ca and Council correspondence, help Council make the decisions that support a high quality of life. I encourage you to visit kelowna.ca/council to view the latest public progress report, including details on the 80 Council priority actions undertaken in the last year.

As we reflect on the past year, as our strength and resiliency has been tested, it is crucial to recognize that this progress would not have been possible without the active participation and support of our residents.

On the cusp of a new year, I am excited to see what we can achieve together in the next 12 months. I invite you to join me and all of council in making our city the best it can be. Together, we can make our city a place where everyone thrives and belongs.