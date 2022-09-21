Mayoral Candidates invited to debate hosted by Kelowna Colleges

Mayoral candidates in Kelowna will speak specifically to issues that matter to university and college students at an on-campus debate at the end of September.

Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan have teamed up to host the event, which will be moderated by CBC Radio host Sarah Penton at OC’s lecture theatre on K.L.O. Road.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming the candidates, students and the community onto our campus, to hear from the individuals running to be the next mayor of Kelowna,” says Dr. Neil Fassina, president, Okanagan College. “Post-secondary students are helping prepare the questions for the debate, on topics that matter most to them and to Kelowna’s future as a city that is known for its commitment to higher learning and a destination for students throughout the region and beyond.”

Students at both institutions are being engaged in preparing questions for the debate, touching on several themes, such as affordability, wellbeing, diversity, Truth and Reconciliation, climate change, and the future of Kelowna.

“Universities and Colleges are places where people come together to exchange ideas and debate issues that are relevant to our shared interests,” says Dr. Lesley Cormack, principal, UBC Okanagan. “This event is an opportunity to talk about priorities that matter to our community today, and more importantly to consider what’s most important for Kelowna as we look to the future.”

Admission to the debate is free; donations for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society will be accepted at the door. Space is limited so guests are encouraged to secure tickets through the link below.

WHEN: Sept. 28, 2022

TIME: Doors open 7 p.m., Event begins 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Okanagan College, 1000 K.L.O. Road, S104 Lecture Theatre in the Student Services building

TICKETS: Free – Space is limited – Reserve your tickets today at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/kelowna-votes-tickets-418069596417