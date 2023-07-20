McClounie Road Closure
The pavement rehabilitation construction on McClounie Road is underway, as shown on the map in red.
The road will be closed to all traffic from July 20 to July 27. Single lane alternating traffic is expected to resume after July 27.
The works are being completed by Peters Bros. Paving and the project is anticipated to be completed by August 30, 2023.
Please obey all signage and on-site personnel.
