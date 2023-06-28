McClounie Road Rehabilitation
Pavement rehabilitation construction is scheduled to commence on McClounie Road Thursday, July 6, 2023, as shown on the map in red.
Throughout most of the project, there will be single lane alternating traffic.
There will be a period of 3 to 5 days where the bridge section of the road will be completely closed. More information on the closure will be released when the dates are solidified.
The works will be completed by Peters Bros. Paving and the project is anticipated to be completed by August 30, 2023.
Please obey all signage and on-site personnel.
-
Canada Day fireworks in Kelowna cancelledIn a phone call with AM 1150 news Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says himself and Renata Mills of Festivals Kelowna have made the decision to cancel the fireworks display to celebrate Canada Day.
-
Knox Mountain Fire Evacuation Orders downgraded to alerts: Central Okanagan Emergency OperationsEvacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts and will remain in effect for properties in Poplar Point, Knox Mountain, Magic Estates and Clifton areas
-
Knox Mountain Wildfire Update: now held according to BC Wildfire ServiceThe latest update from the BC Wildfire Service says they estimate the Knox Mountain blaze has reached a size of 6.5 Hectares.
-
Province of BC warns of wildfire dangers ahead of Canada Day long weekendResidents, travellers and campers are urged to use caution and remain vigilant to prevent fires while enjoying the outdoors over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Boil Water Notice lifted ahead of long weekendThe City of Penticton, in collaboration with Interior Health, has rescinded the boil water notice effective immediately for the affected homes in the Wiltse and Evergreen neighbourhoods.
-
Boating Season Increases Risk of Mussel InvasionIn advance of the busy boating season, the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) and the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) want to remind everyone to clean, drain and dry their watercraft.
-
Tree Vandalism at Goodman Parkseveral holes were drilled into the trees, and it is suspected that poison was inserted.
-
Road paving on Ourtoland and Ogden Roads in West Kelowna starts next weekBeginning after the long weekend, traffic pattern changes will go into effect on Ogden and Ourtoland Roads for reconstruction work and paving as part of water transmission mains construction in the Sunnyside neighbourhood
-
Kelowna bike valet pilot ready for take offKelowna residents and visitors can take their summer to the next level thanks to a new downtown bike valet pilot launching tomorrow.