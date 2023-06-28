iHeartRadio

19°C
McClounie Road Rehabilitation


Capture_0 (wings)

Pavement rehabilitation construction is scheduled to commence on McClounie Road Thursday, July 6, 2023, as shown on the map in red.

Throughout most of the project, there will be single lane alternating traffic.

There will be a period of 3 to 5 days where the bridge section of the road will be completely closed. More information on the closure will be released when the dates are solidified.

The works will be completed by Peters Bros. Paving and the project is anticipated to be completed by August 30, 2023.

Please obey all signage and on-site personnel.

