McClounie Road Rehabilitation Update: District of Coldstream

Due to the wildfire situation in the region and surrounding areas, the McClounie Road rehabilitation project has experienced some minor delays.

Minor supply and transportation interruptions have been experienced but paving is expected to resume on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Once paving is complete, the road will be open to the public again.

The project is still anticipated to be completed in advance of the school opening on September 5th.

The District would like to thank you for your consideration and obeyance of the on-site signage and personnel.