McCulloch Road closure starts Monday

McCulloch Road between Reekie/Rose and Gulley roads will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 24, and is anticipated to reopen by April 17. Through traffic will need to detour via Hart and Gulley roads.

Through traffic will detour via Hart and Gulley roads. Residents with homes in the closed section, as well as emergency vehicles, will have access to McCulloch Road from the Gulley Road end only.

BC Transit Route 12 McCulloch will be detoured via Spiers Road and bus stops on KLO and McCulloch roads between Spiers and June Springs Road will be closed. Check the alerts at bctransit.com/kelowna for more information. The school bus stop will be moved to the McCulloch and Gulley Road intersection.

Local businesses will remain open and accessible during construction. People riding bikes are also encouraged to avoid active construction areas due to uneven road surfaces. Motorists are urged to give themselves extra time or use alternate routes.

This work marks the last major road disruption required for Phase 1-Kelowna Integrated Water Supply construction in Southeast Kelowna. As the $86-million Phase 1-Kelowna Integrated Water project wraps up, residents will continue to see service line connections, meter pit installations and intersection work.

Residents, businesses and visitors are thanked for their continuing patience while work is underway to improve Southeast Kelowna’s water utility system.