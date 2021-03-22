McCurdy Place Supportive Housing Opens This Week

The new supportive housing development, on McCurdy Road in Rutland, is finished, furnished, staffed and ready for residents.

49 formerly homeless people will have a roof, security and the support required to continue recovery.

One of the four floors will be dedicated specifically to young people.

Audra Boudreau led the petition campaign opposing the project.

She says her supporters are paying attention, and will continue to be vigilent.

Boudreau says the project deserves everything good,.

"From our government down to local government. They need to make sure our children are safe. That's their job."

Boudreau adds,

"We need to give them a chance, first."

She says we'll know in a month or two if all the systems in place not only work for the surrounding community but also for the McCurdy Place residents on their journey to recovery.