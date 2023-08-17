McDougall Creek, Lake Country, Clifton/McKinley Wildfires: Evacuation information

UPDATE 7:30pm (August 18, 2023)

For overnight updates on any evacuation alerts and orders, please go to https://www.cordemergency.ca/

UPDATE 6:47pm (August 18, 2023)

Properties on Westbank First Nation IR#9 have been placed on EVACUATION ORDER.

Residents on Evacuation Order must leave the area immediately. It’s critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area. The following properties are affected:

All properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#9 North of Highway 97 between Daimler Drive and Grizzly Road

All properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#9 North of Old Okanagan Highway between Grizzly Road and Shannon Lake Road

Specific additions include: 3206, 3210, 3230, 3270 Shannon Lake Road

To ensure an orderly evacuation in these areas, please follow directions from emergency personnel. Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns.

IR#9 evacuees must register first online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca and then attend Sensisyusten Gym at 1920 Quail Lane.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address if you are unsure whether you are affected.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

UPDATE 5:44pm (August 18, 2023)

The following properties in the City of West Kelowna’s Casa Loma neighbourhood have been placed on EVACUATION ALERT.

Residents under EVACUATION ALERT must be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice, be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

ALICE RD

BENEDICK RD

CAMPBELL RD

CASA GRANDE DR

CASA LOMA RD CASA PALMERO DR

CASA RIO DR

LUCINDE RD

ZDRALEK COVE



Residents on alert can register in advance at https://ess.gov.bc.ca.



Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if they are in the ALERT or ORDER area.



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:





UPDATE 5:31pm (August 18, 2023)

The following properties on Westbank First Nation IR#10 have been placed on EVACUATION ALERT.

Residents under EVACUATION ALERT must be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice, be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

ABEL PL ESSEN RD ABEL ST HIGHWAY 97 ALEXANDER PL HIGHWAY 97 S BAYVIEW CRT MANUEL RD CAMPBELL PL MICHELLE CRES CAMPBELL RD SNEENA RD DERRICKSON PL TOMAT AVE

IR#10 resisents on alert can register in advance at https://ess.gov.bc.ca.



Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if they are in the ALERT or ORDER area.



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:





UPDATE 4:42pm (august 18, 2023)

Properties on Westbank First Nation IR#10 have been placed on EVACUATION ORDER.



Residents on Evacuation Order must leave the area immediately. It’s critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area.

BEACH VIEW LANE LINDLEY DR BEAR CREEK RD LINDLEY RD BROOKSIDE PL MARINA WAY CAWSTON AVE MARINA WAY E CREST RIDGE LANE NANCEE WAY FERRY WHARF RD NANCEE WAY CRT HARBOUR GREEN RD OKANAGAN LAKE HARBOUR POINTE LANE OLD FERRY WHARF RD HARBOUR VIEW BLVD ROSIE DR HARBOUR VIEW CRES SOOKINCHUTE CRT HIGHWAY 97 SPLAND RD HIGHWAY 97 S VIEWPOINT CRES HIGHWAY 97 S VIEWPOINT DR HORIZON DR WATERS EDGE LANE KATHERINE RD WESTSIDE RD LAKE BREEZE RD WESTSIDE RD S LAKE VISTA DR LAKE VISTA RD

To ensure an orderly evacuation in these areas, please follow directions from emergency personnel. Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns.



IR#10 evacuees must register first online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca and then attend Sensisyusten Gym at 1920 Quail Lane.



Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address if you are unsure whether you are affected.



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

UPDATE 4pm (August 18, 2023)

UBC Okanagan campus has been placed under an Evacuation Order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna. These properties are being tactically evacuated by emergency responder:

All properties surrounding and including the University of British Columbia -Okanagan Campus, including:

1033 ALUMNI AVE 1035 ALUMNI AVE 1137 ALUMNI AVE 1138 ALUMNI AVE 1144 ALUMNI AVE 1157 ALUMNI AVE 1159 ALUMNI AVE 1201 ALUMNI AVE 3177 ATHLETICS CRT 3211 ATHLETICS CRT 1088 DISCOVERY AVE 1238 DISCOVERY AVE 1250 DISCOVERY AVE 1260 DISCOVERY AVE 1262 DISCOVERY AVE 1263 DISCOVERY AVE 1267 DISCOVERY AVE 1291 DISCOVERY AVE 1311 DISCOVERY AVE 1331 DISCOVERY AVE 1337 DISCOVERY AVE 1060 DIVERSITY PL 1210 INNOVATION DR 1220 INTERNATIONAL MEWS 1240 INTERNATIONAL MEWS 1255 INTERNATIONAL MEWS 1260 INTERNATIONAL MEWS 1270 INTERNATIONAL MEWS 1290 INTERNATIONAL MEWS 1310 INTERNATIONAL MEWS 1323 INTERNATIONAL MEWS 3192 LOWER RESIDENCE LANE 3200 LOWER RESIDENCE LANE 3210 LOWER RESIDENCE LANE 3212 LOWER RESIDENCE LANE 1147 RESEARCH RD 1148 RESEARCH RD 1177 RESEARCH RD UNIVERSITY WAY 3140 UNIVERSITY WAY 3142 UNIVERSITY WAY 3180 UNIVERSITY WAY 3187 UNIVERSITY WAY 3247 UNIVERSITY WAY 3272 UNIVERSITY WAY 3272 UNIVERSITY WAY 3272 UNIVERSITY WAY 3272 UNIVERSITY WAY 3272 UNIVERSITY WAY 3272 UNIVERSITY WAY 3287 UNIVERSITY WAY 3297 UNIVERSITY WAY 3308 UNIVERSITY WAY 3317 UNIVERSITY WAY 3333 UNIVERSITY WAY 3348 UNIVERSITY WAY 3430 UNIVERSITY WAY 3132 UPPER RESIDENCE PL 3133 UPPER RESIDENCE PL 3152 UPPER RESIDENCE PL 3153 UPPER RESIDENCE PL

Members of the local police department and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca. Evacuees are encouraged to find temporary lodging with family and friends.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if you are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order in the Central Okanagan remain in place.

Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency response personnel request that:

Those on evacuation alert pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/open_in_new ahead of time for Emergency Support Services should an Evacuation Order be declared.

The public avoid the Evacuation Alert areas so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.caopen_in_new. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emergopen_in_new and facebook.com/CORDEmergencyopen_in_new .

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

UPDATE 1:48pm (August 18, 2023)

All properties west of Glenmore Road North between Union Road and John Hindle Drive (with specific additions) have been placed under Evacuation Order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna. These properties are being tactically evacuated by emergency responders.



Upper Canyon Drive N. (specific addition)

Forest Edge Place (specific addition)

Forest Edge Drive (specific addition)

Tucker Court (specific addition)

Terrace Hill Court (specific addition)

Terrace Hill Place (specific addition)

Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.





A detailed map is being updated showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca.





Residents under evacuation order should pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services.





New information will be released as soon as it becomes available.





Emergency response personnel request that the public:





Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only CALL 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

Motorists not impacted by the orders and alerts are requested to minimize their trips to reduce traffic volume and residents are asked to reduce water consumption to leave for firefighting suppression efforts.





For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

UPDATE 1:34pm (August 18, 2023)

Properties north of Terrace Mountain Road along Westside including La Casa up to and including Fintry Provincial Park must evacuate north on Westside Road. Properties include:

These properties have been tactically evacuated by emergency responders.

BARCELONA DR E DELTA RD DUNWATERS RD FAIRBRIDGE RD FINTRY DELTA RD FINTRY ESTATES GRAY RD KELLY PL LA PALMA LOOP MADRID WAY MARBELLA LOOP MORDEN RD MUIR RD SANTE FE WAY SANTIAGO LOOP SHALAL RD SHORTS RD SHORTS CREEK TERAZONA DR TOLEDO DR VALENCIA WAY VERONA LOOP WESTSIDE RD WESTSIDE RD N

Members of the local police department and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca. Evacuees are encouraged to find temporary lodging with family and friends.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if you are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order in the Central Okanagan remain in place.

Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency response personnel request that:

Those on evacuation alert pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/open_in_new ahead of time for Emergency Support Services should an Evacuation Order be declared.

The public avoid the Evacuation Alert areas so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.caopen_in_new. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emergopen_in_new and facebook.com/CORDEmergencyopen_in_new .

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

UPDATE 1:10pm (August 18, 2023)

Properties in the Quails Ridge area have been placed under Evacuation Order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna. These properties are being tactically evacuated by emergency responders.



Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.



All properties accessed off Quail Ridge Boulevard including the Quail Ridge Golf Club.

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca.



Residents under evacuation order should pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services. Residents who are out of their homes can register online or report to the reception centre to receive any assistance.

New information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only CALL 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

UPDATE 12:55pm (August 18, 2023)

Properties in the Finch Road area have been placed under Evacuation Order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna. These properties are being tactically evacuated by emergency responders.

Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

702 FINCH RD

3702 FINCH RD

3819 FINCH RD

3832 FINCH RD

3892 FINCH RD

3902 FINCH RD

3912 FINCH RD

3922 FINCH RD

3942 FINCH RD

3952 FINCH RD

3962 FINCH RD

3972 FINCH RD

3982 FINCH RD

4002 FINCH RD

4022 FINCH RD

4042 FINCH RD

4052 FINCH RD

4062 FINCH RD

4072 FINCH RD

4082 FINCH RD

4102 FINCH RD

4112 FINCH RD

4122 FINCH RD

4195 FINCH RD

4336 FINCH RD

4355 FINCH RD

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca.

Residents under evacuation order should pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services. Residents who are out of their homes can register online or report to the reception centre to receive any assistance.

New information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only CALL 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update 12:30pm (August 18, 2023)

Properties in the Glenmore Road area have been placed under Evacuation Order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna. These properties are being tactically evacuated by emergency responders.



Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

All properties west of Glenmore Rd N located north of John Hindle Dr intersection up to McKinley Rd (with specific additions)

Bennett Rd

Glenmore Rd

Glenmore Rd N

1570 Glenmore Rd N

1580 Glenmore Rd N

1700 Glenmore Rd N

2-1700 Glenmore Rd N

1850 Glenmore Rd N

2040 Glenmore Rd N

2070 Glenmore Rd N

2102 Glenmore Rd N

2140 Glenmore Rd N

2150 Glenmore Rd N

2200 Glenmore Rd N

2340 Glenmore Rd N

2410 Glenmore Rd N

2455 Glenmore Rd N (specific addition)

2470 Glenmore Rd N

2610 Glenmore Rd N (specific addition)

2655 Glenmore Rd N (specific addition)

McKinley Rd

2050 McKinley Rd

2175 McKinley Rd

2235 McKinley Rd

2245 McKinley Rd

2248 McKinley Rd (specific addition)

2265 McKinley Rd

2295 McKinley Rd

Paly Rd

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca.



Residents under evacuation alert should pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services should an evacuation order be declared. Residents who are out of their homes can register online or report to the reception centre to receive any assistance.



New information will be released as soon as it becomes available.



Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only CALL 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update 11am (August 18, 2023)

District of Lake Country declares local state of emergency, evacuation orders in place

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support BC Wildfire Service crews fighting a fire in the District of Lake Country. A local state of emergency has been declared.

An evacuation order has been issued for properties in the Nighthawk Tyndale area. Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

Properties affected by the evacuation order include:

Tyndall Rd N of Okanagan Centre Rd to Camp Rd including: Benchland Drive Benchland Court Benchland Road Camp Road Chase Road Centrestone Road Ledgestone Road Beacon Hill Crescent Beacon Hill Drive Long Road Nighthawk Road Okanagan Centre Road Okanagan Centre Road W Saldin Crt Tyndall Rd



All properties on Okanagan Centre Rd W between Lakestone Dr and 10th St, including:

Okanagan Centre Rd

Okanagan Centre Rd W

10065 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10075 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10075A Okanagan Centre Rd W

10125 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10145 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10155 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10220 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10220A Okanagan Centre Rd W

10579 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10593 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10611 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10627 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10631 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10645 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10665 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10669 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10677 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10677A Okanagan Centre Rd W

10693 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10715 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10745 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10745A Okanagan Centre Rd W

10755 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10765 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10787 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10837 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10853 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10865 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10853A Okanagan Centre Rd W

9775 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9819 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9839 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9859 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9867 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9887 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9887A Okanagan Centre Rd W

9919 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9949 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9951 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9983 Okanagan Centre Rd W

An evacuation alert has been issued for properties in Lake Country. Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at anytime.

Properties affect by the evacuation alert include:

North of City of Kelowna and Lake Country District boundary between Hwy 97 and Lake Okanagan to Okanagan Centre Road East / Oceola Rd

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca.

A reception centre is set up at Beasley Community Centre, 3450 Woodsdale Rd in Lake Country to help affected residents. Residents under evacuation alert should pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergemcy Support Services should a evacuation order be declared. Residents who are out of their homes can register online or report to the reception centre to receive any assistance.

New information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only CALL 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

EVACUATION ORDER EXPANDED NORTH OF NAHUN TO SOUTH OF LA CASA

Properties north of Nahun to, but not including, La Casa are now under Evacuation Order due the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Residents on evacuation Order must leave the area immediately. It’s critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area.

To ensure an orderly evacuation in these areas, please follow directions from emergency personnel. Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns at this time.

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or attend the Information Centre at Kal Tire Place located at 3445 43rd Ave in Vernon.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address if you are unsure whether you are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order remain in place.

Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Weather alerts issued by Environment Canada are advising of gusty winds Thursday and overnight Friday may worsen wildfire conditions and possible new fire starts.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency response personnel request that:

Those on evacuation alert pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services should an Evacuation Order be declared.

The public avoid the Evacuation Alert areas so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency.

Roads are closed within Evacuations areas. For up to date road information, check DriveBC.ca

BC Wildfire Service will provide an update mid-morning tomorrow and the EOC will issue further updates when more information is available.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

EVACUATION ORDERS EXPANDED IN THE SHAYLER AREA

Properties in the Shayler area have been placed under Evacuation Order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna. These properties have been tactically evacuated by emergency responders.

Properties added under this Evacuation Order are all properties surrounding Hidden Lake and Still Pond, including:

Shayler Road

Shayler Court

Shayler Place

Private Lane access of Shayler Crt and Shayler Rd

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca. Evacuees are encouraged to find temporary lodging with family and friends.

A reception centre has opened at Prospera Place, 1223 Water Street, Kelowna for evacuees requiring a place to go overnight. Small pets caged or leashed are permitted.

ESS are available to evacuees at 9 a.m. to assist with registrations.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if you are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order in the Central Okanagan remain in place.

Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency response personnel request that:

Those on evacuation alert pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services should an Evacuation Order be declared.

The public avoid the Evacuation Alert areas so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency .

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED DUE TO MCDOUGALL CREEK WILDFIRE

Kelowna Fire crews are responding to spot fires coming across Okanagan Lake from the McDougall Creek Wildfire. A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Kelowna.

Residents in the in the Clifton Road North and McKinley Neighbourhoods are asked to evacuate. Residents along the west side of Glenmore Road from McKinley Beach to John Hindle Road have been put on Evacuation Alert.

To support first responders in the area, all properties north of and including Sheerwater Court, up to and including 2105 McKinley Road, including:

Arthur Court

Arthur Road

Bennett Road

Clifton Court

Clifton Lane

Clifton Road

Clifton Road North

Dewdney Road

Dubbin Road

Kyndree Court

Lochview Road

Lynn Court

McKinley Road

Paly Road

Prince Edward Drive

Sheerwater Court

Tina Court

Due to unpredictable fire behaviour, it is critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area.

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca. Evacuees are encouraged to find temporary lodging with family and friends, or visit a reception centre. The Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue is available as a place to go if needed.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if you are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order in the Central Okanagan remain in place.

Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency response personnel request that:

Those on evacuation alert pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services should an Evacuation Order be declared.

The public avoid the Evacuation Alert areas so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

West Kelowna:

Evacuation Order due the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Residents on Evacuation Order must leave the area immediately. It’s critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area.

To ensure an orderly evacuation in these areas, please follow directions from emergency personnel. Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns at this time.

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or attend the Information Centre at Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna.



As well, the Evacuation Alert area has been expanded to include the following properties on Westbank First Nation IR 10 lands:

Lindley Dr

Waters Edge Lane

Harbour Green Rd

Lake Breeze Rd

Crest Ridge Lane

Marina Way

Beach View Lane

Lake Vista Rd

Viewpoint Dr

Viewpoint Crt

Harbour View Blvd

Old Ferry Wharf Rd

Ariva Dr

Nancee Way Crt

Theresa Pl

Gerald Pl

Tees Pl

Spland Rd

Katherine Rd

Ha’ustkt’ Pl

Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.



All other properties on evacuation alert and order remain in place.



Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address if you are unsure whether you are affected.



Weather alerts issued by Environment Canada are advising of gusty winds Thursday and overnight Friday may worsen wildfire conditions and possible new fire starts.



Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency response personnel request that:



Those on evacuation alert pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services should an Evacuation Order be declared.

The public avoid the Evacuation Alert areas so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency.



Roads are closed within Evacuations areas. For up to date road information, check DriveBC.ca



BC Wildfire Service will provide an update mid-morning tomorrow and the EOC will issue further updates when more information is available.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:



UPDATE 11pm (August 17, 2023)

AM 1150 is getting reports of a fire on east side of Okanagan Lake. BC Wildfire notes a fire in the Lochview Road area. Reports of fire crews and police in the area. Also, Hydro crews are attending to an outage due to the fire on Westside road, south of Bear Lake Road, north past Traders Cove.

UPDATE 9pm (August 17, 2023)

All properties along Westside Road from Traders Cove to Nahun are now under evacuation order due the McDougall Creek Wildfire. The Evacuation Alert zone has expanded north to Killiney Beach.

Recently added properties under Evacuation Order all properties accessed off Westside Rd North of Traders Cove to Nahun, including:

Bancroft Rd

Banff Rd

Blair Rd

Bolton Rd

Browse Rd

Deighton Rd

Denison Rd

Jenny Creek Rd

Shelter Cove

Westside Pl

All properties within Okanagan Lake Resort

All remaining properties in the Rose Valley neighbourhood north of Stevens Road, and West Kelowna Estates, are now under Evacuation Order due the McDougall Creek Wildfire.



Residents on Evacuation Order must leave the area immediately. It’s critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area.



To ensure an orderly evacuation in these areas, please follow directions from emergency personnel. Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns at this time.



Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or attend the Information Centre at Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna.



As well, the Evacuation Alert area has been expanded to include the following properties on Westbank First Nation IR 10 lands:



Lindley Dr

Waters Edge Lane

Harbour Green Rd

Lake Breeze Rd

Crest Ridge Lane

Marina Way

Beach View Lane

Lake Vista Rd

Viewpoint Dr

Viewpoint Crt

Harbour View Blvd

Old Ferry Wharf Rd

Ariva Dr

Nancee Way Crt

Theresa Pl

Gerald Pl

Tees Pl

Spland Rd

Katherine Rd

Ha’ustkt’ Pl

Residents on Evacuation Order must leave the area immediately and evacuate northward on Westside Road towards Vernon.

Due to unpredictable fire behaviour, it is critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area.

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or attend the Information Centre at Kal Tire Place, 3445 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if you are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order for the McDougall Creek Wildfire remain in place.

Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Weather alerts issued by Environment Canada are advising of gusty winds Thursday and overnight Friday may worsen wildfire conditions and possible new fire starts.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency response personnel request that:

Those on evacuation alert pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services should an Evacuation Order be declared.

The public avoid the Evacuation Alert areas so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency.

Roads are closed within evacuations areas. For up to date road information, check DriveBC.ca

BC Wildfire Service will provide an update mid-morning tomorrow and the EOC will issue further updates when more information is available.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

UPDATE 6pm (August 17, 2023)

All properties in Sailview Bay, Raymer Bay, Bear Creek Provincial Park, and Traders Cove are now under Evacuation Order due the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Recently added properties under Evacuation Order include:

All properties along Westside Rd from Bear Creek Forest Service Road South to Westbank First Nation IR#10, including:

1 - 386 Westside Rd

Traders Cove Rd

Siemens Rd

Edith Crt

Heldon Crt

Sailview Bay

Residents on Evacuation Order must leave the area immediately. To ensure an orderly evacuation in these areas, please follow directions from emergency personnel. Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns at this time.

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca attend the Information Centre at Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if you are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order remain in place.

Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Weather alerts issued by Environment Canada are advising of gusty winds Thursday and overnight Friday may worsen wildfire conditions and possible new fire starts.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency response personnel request that:

Those on evacuation alert pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services should an Evacuation Order be declared.

The public avoid the Evacuation Alert areas so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency.

For up to date road information, check DriveBC.ca

BC Wildfire Service will provide an update mid-morning tomorrow and the EOC will issue further updates when more information is available.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

Motorists considering travelling on Highway 97 and Westside Road visit drivebc.ca for up-to-date road closures information.

UPDATE 5:30pm (August 17, 2023)

143 properties in the Bartley Road area and 620 properties in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna are now under Evacuation Order due the McDougall Creek Wildfire. Tactical evacuation is already underway.

Recently added properties under Evacuation Order include all properties on Bartley Road north of Shannon Lake Road including:

Lenz Road

1620 Stevens Road

1830 Shannon Lake Road

All of the Rose Valley subdivision was also recently added to the Evacuation Order area including:

Roseridge Crt

Rosewood Dr

Rosealee Lane

Jok Mar Crt

Rosewood Crt

Rosemary Crt

Roseabby Dr

Rosefield Dr

Rosealee Crt

Rose Meadow Dr

Rose Hill Pl

Rose Anne Crt

Rose Tree Rd

Areas north of Westlake Rd and Parkinson Rd were also recently added to the Evacuation Order area including:

Pettman Rd

Bowes Rd

Blackwood Dr

Klein Rd

Guest Rd

Valois Crt

McPhail Crt

Residents on Evacuation Order must leave the area immediately. To ensure an orderly evacuation of these areas, please follow directions from emergency personnel. Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns.

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or attend the Information Centre at Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna.

Evacuees are encouraged to connect with friends and family for temporary accommodations. Those unable to find local accommodations can visit the ESS Reception Centre to access group lodging.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if you are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order remain in place.

Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Weather alerts issued by Environment Canada are advising of gusty winds Thursday and overnight Friday may worsen wildfire conditions and possible new fire starts.

Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts, however residents of the area should be prepared to obey an Evacuation Order.

Emergency response personnel request that the general public:

Pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services should an Evacuation Order be declared.

Avoid the Evacuation Alert areas so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency.

BC Wildfire Service will provide an update mid-morning tomorrow and the EOC will issue further updates when more information is available.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

Motorists considering travelling on Highway 97 and Westside Road visit drivebc.ca for up-to-date road closures information.

UPDATE 3:25pm (August 17, 2023)

The evacuation alert area for the McDougall Creek Wildfire Central has expanded to include an additional 924 properties north of Traders Cove up to and including Caesars Landing.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire is currently estimated at 300 hectares and is classified as out of control.

An Evacuation Order remains in place for 68 properties. Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or attend the Information Centre at Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna. If you are evacuating, please connect with friends and family for options for temporary accommodations as tourism partners are at capacity.

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

A map of properties under Alert and Order can be found at cordemergency.ca or search by street address on the interactive map to determine if you are affected.

Those under Evacuation Alert should be prepared to evacuate your premises or property immediately upon notice. Upon notification of an Evacuation Alert, prepare for the potential of an evacuation by:

Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes, photographs, etc. Have these items readily available for quick departure.

Preparing to move any disabled persons, seniors and children.

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

Monitoring official sources for information on evacuation alerts, orders, and location of Reception Centre.

For more information, check out our website at cordemergency.ca.

UPDATE 1:30pm (August 17, 2023)

A local state of emergency has been issued for the City of West Kelowna, a portion of Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area due to advancing wildfire protection needs.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire is currently estimated at 300 hectares and is classified as out of control.

An Evacuation Order is in place for 68 properties formerly on alert for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Residents on Evacuation Order must leave the area immediately. To ensure an orderly evacuation of residents in these areas, please follow directions from emergency personnel. Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns at this time.

Properties affected by the evacuation order include:

All properties accessed off of Bear Creek Road to the north of Parkinson Road (not including Parkinson Road).

Dougmac Road

Petterson Road

Rose Valley Road

1045 Bear Creek Road 2740 Smith Creek Road 2850 Dixie Road

1075 Bear Creek Road

495 Bear Creek Road

525 Bear Creek Road

551 Bear Creek Road

573 Bear Creek Road

611 Bear Creek Road

674 Bear Creek Road

724 Bear Creek Road

779 Bear Creek Road

875 Bear Creek Road

944 Bear Creek Road

Evacuation Alerts have also been expanded to include areas north of Traders Cove up to and including Caesars Landing. Residents must be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice and be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time. Get ready and make arrangements for pets and livestock and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

More than 5,700 properties have been placed on Evacuation Alert in the following communities:

Bartley Road

Bear Creek Provincial Park

Caesars Landing

Pine Point

Raymer Bay

Rose Valley

Sailview Bay

Shannon Woods

Smith Creek

Tallus Ridge

Traders Cove

West Kelowna Estates

West Kelowna Industrial and Business Park

Wilsons Landing

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#9

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#10

Portions of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area south of Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road, including the Bear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Site

Due to the number of properties under Alert and Order, refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if you are affected.

Bear Creek Provincial Park is also under an Evacuation Alert and campers are advised to be ready to leave the area. Recreation areas within West Kelowna and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area are under Evacuation Order and the public is asked to leave the area immediately.

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ or attend the Information Centre at Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna.

If you are evacuating, please connect with friends and family for options for temporary accommodations as tourism partners are at capacity.

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services who will work with the local Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team to create a plan to get animals and pets out safely.

Monitor conditions and follow the advice of emergency officials.

Prepare your grab-and-go kit and make a plan with family and friends.

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties.

Please only call 911 in case of emergency.

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca and sign up for e-updates. Updates will be issued through the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre throughout the situation.

Weather alerts issued by Environment Canada are advising of gusty winds today and overnight Friday may worsen wildfire conditions and possible new fire starts.

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency.

An update from the EOC is expected this afternoon and will issue further updates when more information is available.

For municipal and local government information such as potential road and parks closures, visit their websites:

Motorists considering travelling on Highway 97 and Westside Road visit drivebc.ca for up-to-date road closures information.

BC Wildfire Service

The EOC is activated to support the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Be ready to evacuate. Evacuation Alerts are currently in effect for portions of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and a portion of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

The next update from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is expected later today unless the situation changes.

Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and livestock and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Up to 4,800 properties have been placed on Evacuation Alert in the following communities:

Bartley Road

Bear Creek Provincial Park

Pine Point

Raymer Bay

Rose Valley

Sailview Bay

Shannon Woods

Smith Creek

Tallus Ridge

Traders Cove

West Kelowna Estates

West Kelowna Industrial and Business Park

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#9

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#10

Portions of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area south of Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road, including the Bear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Site

Due to the number of properties under Alert, refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if you are affected.

Bear Creek Provincial Park is also under an Evacuation Alert and campers are advised to be ready to leave the area. Recreation users are advised to avoid the Alert areas within the West Kelowna and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area until further notice.

The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to respond to the McDougall Creek Wildfire, which is estimated to be 64 hectares.

Weather alerts issued by Environment Canada are advising of gusty winds today and overnight Friday may worsen wildfire conditions and possible new fire starts.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Monitor conditions and follow the advice of emergency officials

Prepare your grab-and-go kit and make a plan with family and friends

Pre-register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ ahead of time for Emergency Support Services

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

Our e-news update system to subscribers experienced technical issues last night and staff have remedied the situation and EOC appreciates the patience of residents.

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency.

An update from the EOC is expected this mid-morning and will issue further updates when more information is available.

Contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as potential road closures, visit their websites:

Motorists considering travelling on Highway 97 and Westside Road visit drivebc.ca for up-to-date road closures information.