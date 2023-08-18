McDougall Creek wildfire expanded to over 6,800 hectares

The McDougall Creek Wildfire has expnaded to an estimated 6,800 hectares in size due to high winds in the area on Thursday night.

The fire is still considered out of control as high winds continue today.

Thousands of poeple gave been evacuated and thousands more remain on alert.

Spot fires have also started in the McKinley, Clifton and Winfield areas.

__________________________________________________________________________

Wildfire Information

Objectives:

Approximately 80 Structure protection personnel, BCWS personnel and RCMP worked throughout the night. Overnight response was largely fire front following tactics, evacuating residents and fighting fire in neighbourhood and interface areas as it came down towards homes.

Overnight recoveries were poor.

Fire activity is expected to remain aggressive throughout the day today.

BCWS personnel and structure protection task forces will continue to work throughout the day. This morning will be a reassessment for prioritization of critical areas for structure protection based on overnight activity. Crews will be setting up structure protection equipment in priority areas and extinguishing active fire near homes.

BCWS and West Kelowna Fire Department are coordinating response efforts on this incident with support from the Central Okanagan Regional District, and surrounding communities.

Weather Alert:

The Kamloops Fire Centre continues to experience the effects of a dry cold front that is moving through the area.

This cold front creates instability, the potential for dry lightning and strong gusting winds. These winds can cause rapid growth and fast rates of spread on existing fires, with ongoing hot and dry conditions.

The public is reminded to be cautious and remain situationally aware of active wildfires, which could experience aggressive fire behaviour over the next 24 hours. Never enter an area where an active wildfire is burning. Pay attention to local updates and alerts in your area, and stay informed of updates at www.bcwildfire.ca.

On August 16th, the BC Wildfire Service has released the following video describing this situation in more detail: https://youtu.be/DHgrCZDgAE8

Evacuation Alerts and Orders:

There are Evacuation Alerts and Orders associated with the McDougall Creek wildfire issued by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, The Westbank First Nation and the City of West Kelowna. Contact your local government for more information on Evacuation Alerts or Orders in your vicinity.