McDougall Creek Wildfire grows to 300 hectares

The BC Wildfire Service says the out of control McDougall Creek Wildfire 10km northwest of West Kelowna is now an estimated 300 hectares in size.

Visibility has remained a challenge due to smoke in the area. 21 personnel are on site today supported by 3 helicopters and air tankers.

The Kamloops Fire Centre is preparing for a dry cold front that is forecast to move into the province today, adding instability, potential for dry lightning strikes and strong gusting winds. These winds may cause rapid growth and fast rates of spread on existing fires, and recent hot and dry weather has made fuels susceptible to new wildfire starts.

The BC Wildfire Service has released the following video describing this situation in more detail: https://youtu.be/DHgrCZDgAE8

The public is reminded to be cautious and remain situationally aware of active wildfires, which could experience aggressive fire behaviour over the next 48 hours. Never enter an area where an active wildfire is burning. Pay attention to local updates and alerts in your area, and stay informed of updates at www.bcwildfire.ca.

Crews working on the northwest flank this morning observed rank 3 fire behaviour, as well as strong winds. To learn more about wildfire rank, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/wildfire-response/about-wildfire/wildfire-rank.

For information on evacuations please visit: https://www.cordemergency.ca/updates/mcdougall-creek-wildfire-evacuation-alerts-west-kelowna-and-rural-central-okanagan-west-electoral-area-effect-wed-08162023-2224.

BC Parks has also issued an advisory for Bear Creek Park: https://bcparks.ca/active-advisories/