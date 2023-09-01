McDougall Creek Wildfire remains 'not held'

As the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to do an outstanding job leading the McDougall Creek Wildfire management, the City of West Kelowna will continue to update the media and public on updates specific to our West Kelowna community. We anticipate issuing a daily news release and Community Updates today and tomorrow even if there are very few changes to report.

Today, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund provided the update below.

“The McDougall Creek Wildfire continues to remain adjacent to the Glenrosa area but the risk of the wildfire spreading did not increase overnight nor through today” says Fire Chief Jason Brolund. “The much needed rainfall is helping along with continued cooler temperatures. Fire fighters continue their planning for fire suppression advancement into the Glenrosa area if conditions do change, but the weather is working in our favour.”

“We’re balancing the safe return home for our residents as quickly and safely as possible while BC Wildfire and fire fighters work hard to get this fire held,” says Brolund. The safe return of evacuees to the most damaged neighbourhoods in our community continues, and and we couldn’t be more grateful to everyone working collaboratively to get our community home safe.”

Weather remains a significant factor with wildfire protection and suppression in West Kelowna so please continue to watch for new and changing Evacuation Alerts and Evacuation Orders issued by cordemergency.ca.

West Kelowna is still very much in an active wildfire stage in several areas, particularly in the hills above West Kelowna. Residents in the Glenrosa area will continue to notice active fire fighting today and over the next few days. Neighbourhoods with significant damage will take longer to return home in an incremental return home plan, and the entire team is grateful to everyone affected for understanding the continued risk.

Safe return home factors include:

Ensuring that fires are extinguished in your neighbourhood;

Debris must be out of the way;

Travel to and from your home must be safe, including wildfire crews no longer requiring access to your neighbourhood;

Utilities must be safely reinstated, such as power, gas and water; and

Weather continues to play a significant factor in fire suppression and your safe return home.

A ‘RETURNING HOME INFORMATION GUIDE’ IS AVAILABLE ONLINE

The safe return home for those affected by the wildfire remains everyone’s top priority. The EOC has provided a Returning Home Information Guide to help evacuees plan a safe return.

Please visit cordemergency.ca/resources or contact the EOC public information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

THE FOLLOWING WATER ORDERS AND NOTICES REMAIN IN EFFECT IN WEST KELOWNA

The Do Not Consume Order has been downgraded to a Boil Water Notice for the Rose Valley-Lakeview Service Area.

for the Rose Valley-Lakeview Service Area. The Do Not Consume Order remains in place for the West Kelowna Estates Water System.

remains in place for the West Kelowna Estates Water System. The Boil Water Notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System remains in place.

for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System remains in place. Stage 3 Watering Regulations remain in place city-wide.

It is important to note that our reservoirs had fire around them. The water must be safe and meet the requirements of Interior Health before rescinding any water Orders or Notices. All crews are working extremely diligently to restore water safely for our community, and we thank you for your patience.

The wildfire continues to be away from our water treatment plants and utility crews along with Interior Health continue to monitor compliance and regulate water use in West Kelowna. Should any further changes to our water quality result from continued fire fighting, the City will issue the appropriate water Notices and Orders in any affected areas under the direction of Interior Health.

To view the City of West Kelowna Water Quality Map please click here:

More information from Interior Health about what a Do Not Consume Order means is here: